Despite injury, Dalvin Cook leads NFL in rush yards, scrimmage yards, TDs

Missing time with a groin injury hasn’t stopped Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from putting up impressive statistical totals this season.

Cook exited the Vikings’ Week Five game against the Seahawks early, then missed Week Six against the Falcons. Missing a game and a half out of nine games played would ordinarily keep a player from topping the statistical leaderboards.

But Cook still leads the NFL with 954 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 1,143 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He also leads the NFL with three two-point conversions, giving him a total of 84 points this season, which gives him a chance at being the first non-kicker to lead the NFL in points scored since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

Cook’s average of 119.3 rushing yards per game is the best the NFL has seen since Adrian Peterson averaged 131.1 yards per game in 2012.