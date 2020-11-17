Drew Brees says he’ll “be back in no time” in instagram post

USA TODAY Sports

While the injuries Drew Brees sustained in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers were serious, his response to them on social was considerably less so.

Brees made light of the broken ribs and collapsed lung he suffered on Sunday in a posting to his instagram account. He enlisted the help of his children for the posting which said he’ll be back shortly.

“Who Dat Nation: I’ve got the best medical team in the world…will be back in no time!” Brees wrote.



The photo has three of Brees’ four children circled around him tending to his medical needs “examining” him.

Brees has a total of five fractured ribs after X-rays on Sunday determined the extent of the injuries. Three of the broken ribs actually came the week prior against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appeared to be injured midway through the second quarter when sacked by defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Street was penalized with a roughing the passer penalty for landing hard on top of Brees.

Brees finished out the half but deferred to Jameis Winston for the rest of the game.