Eagles sign Michael Jacquet to active roster

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they have signed cornerback Michael Jacquet to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jacquet, a rookie free agent from Louisiana-Lafayette, earned a call-up from the practice squad to the active roster for the past two games. In the Week 8 win over Dallas, Jacquet played 30 snaps on defense in his NFL debut.

Jacquet had 45 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a redshirt senior in 2019. He transitioned from receiver to cornerback in 2018.

The Eagles created a roster spot Monday when they placed cornerback Craig James on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles also announced they signed running back Adrian Killins to the practice squad.