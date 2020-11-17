Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

For the second time this week, the Falcons have placed a player on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Falcons announced this morning that wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been placed on the list. On Sunday the Falcons placed defensive end Dante Fowler on that list.

There has been no word on whether Treadwell and Fowler tested positive, or whether they were placed on the list because they have been in contact with an infected person.

A 2016 first-round draft pick of the Vikings, Treadwell is a member of the Falcons’ practice squad and has not played this year.