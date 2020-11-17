Giants place Graham Gano on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Giants announced on Tuesday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and they placed kicker Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon.

Gano will have to be away from the team for 10 days, but will not miss a game if he’s back in the shortest possible time. The Giants are on a bye week and will next play against the Bengals on November 29.

The Giants did sign Ryan Santoso from their practice squad to the active roster to give them an option in the event Gano can’s kick. Santoso has never tried an NFL field goal or extra point, but kicked off for the Titans in three games last year. He also has experience as a punter.

Gano has kicked well for the Giants this season. He has connected on 21-of-22 field goal attempts and he’s made all 16 of his extra points.