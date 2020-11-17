Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Giants announced on Tuesday morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Notification of the positive test came on Monday night and the team said they’ve done contact tracing to determine close contacts. They found two staff members fell into that category and they will not be in the team’s facility on Tuesday.

The facility will be open to other staff members. The Giants are on their bye this week, so there would be little reason for healthy players to be in the building.

It’s not known if the player took part in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Guard Will Hernandez returned to action in that game after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test.