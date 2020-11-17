Jets cut Pierre Desir

Getty Images

The Jets gave cornerback Pierre Desir $3.25 million guaranteed this year. It did not work out.

Desir was benched in Week One, hasn’t played well since returning to the starting lineup in Week Three, and now is being cut, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Now Desir will go on waivers, where any team that wants to pick up his salary for the rest of the season can claim him. If he passes through waivers, he’ll become a free agent.

Desir has previously played for the Colts, Chargers and Browns.