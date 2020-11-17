Jon Gruden on victory lap question: “This is ridiculous, next question”

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Raiders coach Jon Gruden are former colleagues and close friends. Currently, the friendship is being tested, a bit.

Reid seemed to be not very pleased regarding the decision of the Raiders to take a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in their team bus after beating the Chiefs there earlier this year.

Gruden didn’t seem to be happy with the topic, when he was asked about it by reporters on Monday.

“You could find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,” Gruden said. “Maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. You know, this is ridiculous, next question.”

Of course, he answered the question before saying “next question.” And it’s hard to fault Gruden for being concerned that he may have poked the bear unnecessarily.