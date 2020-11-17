Jordan Howard clears waivers

Getty Images

As if it weren’t already obvious that the Dolphins overpaid for running back Jordan Howard this offseason, the 31 other teams have taken a pass on picking up his salary for the rest of the season.

Howard cleared waivers today, making him a free agent.

This offseason the Dolphins signed Howard to a two-year, $9.75 million contract, including $4.75 million guaranteed. Any team claiming him would have had to pay him the $720,000 remaining on this year’s salary, and no one wanted to pay that.

The 26-year-old Howard, who has 28 carries for 33 yards this season, will now hope that some team is looking for some veteran depth — and that a team thinks he can play a whole lot better elsewhere than he did in Miami.