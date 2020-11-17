Kyle Shanahan: Expect Jimmy Garoppolo to start for 49ers next year

Getty Images

It’s been a disappointing and injury-plagued season for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn’t mean the team is ready to move on from him.

That’s the word from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who said today that the 49ers expect Garoppolo to return as their starter in 2021.

“I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year,” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Shanahan added, however, that his focus right now is on getting to the playoffs this year, and nothing has been decided for certain for next year. So Garoppolo’s status as the starter in 2021 should be interpreted as written in pencil, not pen.