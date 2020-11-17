Kyle Shanahan says 49ers plan to put in claim for Takk McKinley

Getty Images

The 49ers were one of the teams to put in a waiver claim on defensive end Takk McKinley when the Falcons waived him earlier this month and they’re set to do it again.

Cincinnati won McKinley’s rights that time, but announced that they waived McKinley with a failed physical designation on Tuesday. Shanahan told reporters later in the day that the failed physical is not dissuading the team from taking another shot at acquiring the 2017 first-round pick.

“I was told today that Takk failed his physical and I know we put in a claim last time,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I don’t think that’s until tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT, but I know we plan on putting another claimer in.”

The Browns and Raiders reportedly joined the Bengals and 49ers in making claims last week. The 49ers have a higher position in the waiver order than Cleveland or Las Vegas, so McKinley will likely be headed to Santa Clara unless someone else decides to jump in this time.