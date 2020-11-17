NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 10

The Steelers remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team, the Packers are in the lead for the top seed in the NFC, and the wild card race is wide-open in the AFC but more settled in the NFC. Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Week 10:
AFC
1. Steelers (9-0) One-game lead for home-field advantage.
2. Chiefs (8-1) Two-game lead in the AFC West.
3. Bills (7-3) Half-game lead in the AFC East.
4. Colts (6-3) Owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Titans in AFC South.
5. Raiders (6-3) Owns wild card tiebreaker over Titans, Dolphins and Ravens based on AFC record and over Browns based on head-to-head.
6. Dolphins (6-3) Owns tiebreaker over Titans and Ravens based on AFC record.
7. Ravens (6-3) Owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Browns.
***
8. Browns (6-3) Owns tiebreaker over Titans based on record vs. common opponents.
9. Titans (6-3) Loses the tiebreaker in the AFC South.
10. Patriots (4-5) 2.5 games out in the AFC East.
11. Broncos (3-6) Three games out of the wild card.
12. Bengals (2-6-1) 3.5 games out of the wild card.
13. Chargers (2-7) Four games out of the wild card.
14. Texans (2-7) Four games out of the wild card.
15. Jaguars (1-8) Five games out of the wild card.
16. Jets (0-9) Six games out of the wild card.
NFC
1. Packers (7-2) Owns head-to-head tiebreaker for NFC No. 1 seed over Saints.
2. Saints (7-2) Half game lead in the NFC South.
3. Cardinals (6-3) Owns NFC West tiebreaker over Seahawks based on head-to-head and over Rams based on division record.
4. Eagles (3-5-1) Leading the NFC East.
5. Buccaneers (7-3) Half a game behind in the NFC South.
6. Rams (6-3) Owns tiebreaker over Seahawks based on head-to-head.
7. Seahawks (6-3) 1.5 games ahead in the wild card.
***
8. Bears (5-5) Two games behind in the NFC North.
9. Vikings (4-5) 2.5 games behind in the NFC North.
10. Lions (4-5) 2.5 games behind in the NFC North.
11. 49ers (4-6) 2.5 games behind in the wild card.
12. Falcons (3-6) Three games behind in the wild card.
13. Giants (3-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
14. Panthers (3-7) 3.5 games behind in the wild card.
15. Washington (2-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
16. Cowboys (2-7) Still not out of it in the NFC East.