NFL will field first ever all-Black officiating crew on Monday night

USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL’s 101st season, a first will happen on Monday night.

Via Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the league will use its first-ever all-Black officiating crew on Monday night, when the Buccaneers host the Rams.

The seven who will handle the game include referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries, and back judge Greg Steed.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent told Bell.

Boger served as the referee in Super Bowl XLVII. Johnson succeeded Mike Pereira as the NFL’s V.P. of officiating before returning to on-field duties.