NFL’s top doctor says increase in positive tests reflects situation around the country

November 17, 2020
Early this season, the NFL could go weeks at a time without a player testing positive for COVID-19. That’s no longer the case.

In the last week, 17 players tested positive, and that’s a number that has to be concerning to the league, and to anyone who wants to see the season completed.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, said today that the numbers of positive cases in the NFL “reflects the continued uptick we’re seeing in cases around the country.”

In all, last week the NFL administered 17,161 tests to 2,482 players and 25,987 tests to 5,374 personnel. In addition to the 17 new confirmed positive tests among players, there were 35 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

9 responses to “NFL’s top doctor says increase in positive tests reflects situation around the country

  2. I’m not a math major but you have 43148 total tess with 52 positive. That equals almost a .1% positive rate. Please let me know when I should clutch my pearls.

  3. Well that’s definitely a less damning way of saying it than “it reflects us putting hundreds of guys in close proximity with one another on a weekly basis with inadequate protection while we pretend it’s somehow not unsafe just because it’s making us a lot of money”.

    2020 is definitely the year of denial of reality.

  6. Though, I wouldn’t look at it under total tests, just under total persons tested. With 52 positive out of 7856 then that is 0.66% tested positive. Though, as Jerry Jones stated on his radio interview this morning, no one in the NFL has been hospitalized for Covid after testing positive. Honestly, figure the NFL is doing a decent job at containing the spread, same as MLB did after the first few weeks.

  7. kevpft says: “Well that’s definitely a less damning way of saying it than “it reflects us putting hundreds of guys in close proximity with one another on a weekly basis with inadequate protection while we pretend it’s somehow not unsafe just because it’s making us a lot of money”.
    ———————-

    Sorry, but none of the COVID positive tests and subsequent contact-tracing has been attributed to contact on the field playing against an opponent. ABSOLUTELY NONE.

    In fact, a good majority of team positives are NON-PLAYERS (ie team staff, coaches, trainers, etc.) Care to explain how they got when they’re not even on the field?

