NFL’s top doctor says increase in positive tests reflects situation around the country

Early this season, the NFL could go weeks at a time without a player testing positive for COVID-19. That’s no longer the case.

In the last week, 17 players tested positive, and that’s a number that has to be concerning to the league, and to anyone who wants to see the season completed.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, said today that the numbers of positive cases in the NFL “reflects the continued uptick we’re seeing in cases around the country.”

In all, last week the NFL administered 17,161 tests to 2,482 players and 25,987 tests to 5,374 personnel. In addition to the 17 new confirmed positive tests among players, there were 35 new confirmed positives among other personnel.