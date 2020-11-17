No trap game talk for the Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have a Thanksgiving night game against the Ravens on the horizon, but they need to take care of business in Week 11 before they get to the matchup with their divisional rivals.

That business involves a road game against the Jaguars, who are bringing an eight-game losing streak into the weekend. The Steelers have won their first nine games and the combination of those records with the Ravens game in Week 12 might have some people thinking this weekend could be a trap game for Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not one of those people. He said at his Tuesday press conference, via multiple reporters, that he is “not into the trap game talk” because he does not believe such things exist at the professional level.

“We are not a Big 10 team playing a MAC opponent this week,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers didn’t let their guard down against the Bengals in Week 10, which doesn’t provide much reason to think that they’ll be sleeping on the Jaguars this weekend. That may not be good news for Jaguars coach Doug Marrone’s soul, but it would be a plus for Pittsburgh’s bid at an undefeated season.