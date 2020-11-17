Packers activate Allen Lazard from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers activated receiver Allen Lazard from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

The team had to make a decision on Lazard about whether to activate him or put him on season-ending IR.

The Packers did not have to make a corresponding move with AJ Dillon and Krys Barnes on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Lazard and Davante Adams have not played together since the third quarter in Week 2.

In Week 3, Lazard earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Saints. He played through a core muscle injury in that game.

Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season.