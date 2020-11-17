Patrick Mahomes overtakes Russell Wilson as MVP favorite

Getty Images

Burning meals, as it turns out, has consequences.

The #LetRussCook campaign has fizzled in recent weeks, fueled by a significant uptick in turnovers. He had three in the team’s first five games, and 10 in the last four. As a result, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has fallen out of the pole position for the MVP race.

Via PointsBet, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has overtaken Wilson as the favorite for the regular-season MVP award. Mahomes currently has +180 odds, meaning that a $100 bet will win $180. Wilson has moved to +225.

Next comes Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at +300, followed by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, at +700.

A significant gap comes after Murray, with three players at +2500 each: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has moved from +8000 to +4000 to, most recently, +3000.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara lands at +5000, followed by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Saints quarterback Drew Brees, at +6000 each.