PFT’s Week 11 2020 power rankings

USA TODAY Sports

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 9-0): Many would say the Chiefs are “the better team.” Hopefully, the Chiefs will get a chance to try to prove it in January.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 8-1): The fact that the Chiefs already have lost to the Raiders once this year makes it far less likely it will happen again.

3. Saints (No. 3; 7-2): It won’t be easy to hold this spot without Drew Brees.

4. Packers (No. 8; 7-2): Imagine barely beating the Jaguars and still climbing into the top five.

5. Dolphins (No. 9; 6-3): They may be the best team in the AFC East. They eventually could be the best team in the AFC.

6. Cardinals (No. 11; 6-3): They may be the best team in the NFC West. They eventually could be the best team in the NFC.

7. Ravens (No. 4; 6-3): Forget about matching 14-2; currently, they need to be concerned about possibly missing the playoffs.

8. Bills (No. 6; 7-3): They need to set this one aside quickly, or one loss will become two.

9. Buccaneers (No. 10; 7-3): We’ll soon find out whether they’re finally ready for prime time.

10. Rams (No. 13; 6-3): The 2018 “it” team has been overlooked for most of the season. Not anymore.

11. Colts (No. 12; 6-3): The up-and-down Colts picked the perfect time to flip the switch.

12. Seahawks (No. 7; 6-3): Russ has burned a couple of perfectly good meals.

13. Titans (No. 5; 6-3): They actually were better when they were distracted by COVID issues.

14. Raiders (No. 14; 6-3): Ground and pound doesn’t really match the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

15. Browns (No. 15; 6-3): They should finish 10-6, like 2007. Will that keep them out of the playoffs, like 2007?

16. Vikings (No. 18; 4-5): With the running game not what it’s been, the defense and the passing game surprisingly stepped up.

17. Patriots (No. 23; 4-5): The Terminator isn’t dead until it’s been dismantled, melted down, and turned into a line of wristwatches.

18. Bears (No. 16, 5-5): Bill Walsh could be calling the plays for this offense and it wouldn’t matter.

19. Bengals (No. 19; 2-6-1): It was baptism by blast furnace for Joe Burrow.

20. Falcons (No. 20; 3-6): Suddenly, two of the next three games (against the Saints) aren’t as daunting.

21. Broncos (No. 21; 3-6): At what point does the scrutiny move from coach and quarterback to General Manager?

22. 49ers (No. 22; 4-6): Next year could be special. This year definitely won’t be.

23. Panthers (No. 24; 3-7): Next year could be above average. This year definitely won’t be.

24. Giants (No. 25; 3-6): This year could still be interesting.

25. Eagles (No. 17; 3-5-1): They had two weeks to get ready for the Giants and they did that?

26. Lions (No. 27; 4-5): Does winning the game make up for blowing the 24-point lead?

27. Washington (No. 26; 2-7): At least they have nice uniforms.

28. Texans (No. 28; 2-7): Be careful what you wish for, Jack Easterby.

29. Chargers (No. 29; 2-7): They have the best quarterback in L.A., but it doesn’t matter.

30. Cowboys (No. 30; 2-7): Andy Dalton returns. Will it matter?

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-8): They’re good for 1-8. They’re still 1-8.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-9): Joe Flacco must really love football.