Report: DeAndre Baker visiting Chiefs on Wednesday

Former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is in New Jersey clearing up his affairs before heading to Kansas City on Wednesday.

Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports that Baker, a free agent, will meet with the Chiefs.

The Giants cut Baker on Sept. 8 after Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery. But the Broward County (Florida) Attorney’s office announced Monday that it was dropping charges against Baker.

Further, the attorney for Baker’s accusers was arrested after allegedly making an attempt to extort Baker.

Baker, 23, played 16 games for the Giants in 2019 after they made him a first-round choice. He made 61 total tackles, two tackles for loss and eight pass breakups.

The Chiefs have depth at the position, but they never have shied away from giving players a second chance.