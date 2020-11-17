Report: Drew Brees getting second opinion to determine if he should go on IR

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees‘ scans are being sent to medical specialists for second opinions to determine the full extent of his chest injuries, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Medical tests performed Tuesday revealed multiple fractured ribs on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung.

The scans showed five definite rib fractures, and he could have “even more,” per Werder.

The additional opinions will help determine whether the Saints will place Brees on injured reserve. That would entail him missing at least three games.

So even though Brees said on Instagram he would return “in no time,” it appears he is going to miss more time than he or the Saints had hoped.

Brees actually broke three of the ribs in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.