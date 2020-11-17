Reports: Drew Lock has muscle strain, bruising near ribs

Getty Images

Tuesday brought some more information about Broncos quarterback Drew Lock‘s injury.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that Lock was questionable to practice this week and play against the Dolphins this Sunday because of sore ribs. Lock played through the injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Lock is dealing with a muscle strain and bruising near his ribs. The Broncos haven’t made any decisions about his status for Sunday, but the nature of the injury has added to the uncertainty of his ability to make the start.

Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien both started games when Lock was injured earlier in the season. The Broncos beat the Jets in Rypien’s start and has been serving as the backup in recent weeks.