Texans remove Jacob Martin from COVID-19 list

The Texans removed outside linebacker Jacob Martin from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4 but has tested negative multiples times and remained asymptomatic, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Martin missed two games while on the COVID-19 list.

He has two sacks and a forced fumble in seven games this season.

“Jacob should be back today, as a matter of fact,” Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said Monday. “We’re excited about that, because we’re thin at that position.”