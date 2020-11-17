Titans put David Long on COVID-19 list, designate Darrynton Evans for return

Getty Images

The Titans added a player to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Linebacker David Long has been placed on the list. The reason for the placement is not known and his timeline to return to the active roster will be based on whether he tested positive or is a close contact of someone who did.

Long has played sparingly on defense this season, but is a regular on special teams in Tennessee. He has 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in his eight appearances.

The Titans also started the process of bringing running back Darrynton Evans off of injured reserve. The 2019 third-round pick has been on the list for the last month and ran five times for 21 yards in the two games he did play earlier this season.