Tom Brady: Bucs want redemption for getting “our butts kicked” in prime time

Getty Images

The Vikings may be solving their prime-time problem, but the Buccaneers suddenly have one, losing to the Bears and flirting with an upset against the Giants and most recently getting blown off the field against the Saints. Next, Tampa Bay hosts the Rams on Monday Night Football.

“They are huge games,” Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One on Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Every one at this time of year is very important. It’s not that they’re not important early in the year, it’s just that things crystallize as you get closer to the end of the season and every game becomes more important because there are fewer of them. This one in particular, the Rams, this is a very difficult opponent. . . .

“I’m happy we have the extra day to prepare. We’re playing at home and we’d like to go out there and play a lot better on prime time than we played . . . when we got our butts kicked against the Saints.”

Generally, Brady wants the Buccaneers to play better as the season approached the home stretch.

“I’ve learned that football season always starts after Thanksgiving and we’re not quite there yet,” Brady said. “We got one more game to go and we’ll really see where we stand. This is when teams really start to rise to the occasion. This is where you see the commitment, the discipline, the hard work. This is where you really see how things pay off.”

The inability of former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to rise to the occasion in the final weeks of the 2019 season sealed Winston’s fate in the eyes of Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Brady have proven, time and again, that he finds his highest levels of performance as the games become more meaningful.