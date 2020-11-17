Tua Tagovailoa aims to be first rookie QB since Ben Roethlisberger to win first 4 starts

Getty Images

If the Dolphins beat the Broncos on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa will join Ben Roethlisberger in some exclusive company.

A Miami win would be the Dolphins’ fourth win in four starts for Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins would join Roethlisberger’s 2004 Steelers as the only teams in the last 40 years to win their first four games with a rookie starting at quarterback.

Prior to Roethlisberger, the last rookie quarterback to win his first four starts was Phil Simms with the 1979 Giants. That team started 0-5 with Joe Pisarcik and Randy Dean at quarterback before turning to Simms and winning four in a row before ultimately finishing 6-10.

The Dolphins were 3-3 when they benched Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tagovailoa and are now 6-3, and with games coming up against the Broncos, Jets and Bengals, it’s easy to see them improving to 9-3 and being playoff contenders down the stretch. When coach Brian Flores turned to Tagovailoa, some thought he was giving up on the season. But the Dolphins are winning with Tagovailoa at the helm.