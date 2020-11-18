Bears claim DeAndre Carter off waivers

Getty Images

The Bears claimed receiver/return specialist DeAndre Carter off waivers from the Texans.

Carter played only four special teams snaps Sunday, and the Texans cut him the next day. He appeared in all nine of Houston’s games this season, making one reception for 8 yards, while averaging 8.7 yards on 11 punt returns and 20.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns.

In his career, Carter has appeared in 39 games with seven starts. He has recorded 34 receptions for 386 yards and averaged 9.5 yards on 59 punt returns and 21.8 yards on 45 kickoff returns.

He has spent time with the Ravens, Raiders, Patriots, 49ers and Eagles since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Bears have used four punt returners this season in Tarik Cohen (now on IR), Ted Ginn Jr. (since waived), Dwayne Harris (believed to have a torn triceps) and Anthony Miller. Miller returned punts for 12 and 32 yards Monday night after replacing Harris.