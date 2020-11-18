Bears to give DeShone Kizer a tryout

Getty Images

Nick Foles is day-to-day. Mitch Trubisky is week-to-week. Tyler Bray is not the answer.

The Bears therefore have a need at the quarterback position. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Bears will give free-agent DeShone Kizer a tryout.

Under COVID-19 protocols, Kizer will have to wait several days before showing the Bears what he can do. If he does enough to earn a roster spot, he could be on the team when the Bears, who are on a bye in Week 11, play at Green Bay on the Sunday night of Thanksgiving weekend.

Kizer started 15 games for the Browns as a rookie second-rounder in 2017, a season that ended with Cleveland going winless. He appeared in three games for the Packers in 2018.

The decision to kick tires on Kizer comes at a time when there simply aren’t many competent free-agent quarterbacks available. Given that the Colin Kaepernick ship permanently has sailed (the fact that Kizer, not Kaepernick, got a phone call underscores this reality), NFL teams who need a QB are in most cases SOL.