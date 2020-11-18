Bengals place Trayvon Henderson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The dust had not even settled on the Bengals’ placement of practice squad defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun on COVID-19 reserve before they added another to the list today.

The team announced they placed practice squad safety Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It is unknown whether Henderson tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Bengals have placed several players, including all of their defensive backs, on the COVID-19 list over the past week. Trae Waynes was the latest defensive back removed from the list, as the Bengals announced he reverted to injured reserve Wednesday.

Henderson played the first two weeks for Cincinnati, seeing action on 12 special teams snaps.

The Bengals are scheduled to play Washington this weekend.