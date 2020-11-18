Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman moving in right direction, not sure when he’ll practice

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said earlier this week that wide receiver Julian Edelman is doing well in his rehab from knee surgery and head coach Bill Belichick gave a similar update during his Wednesday press conference.

Edelman and tackle Justin Herron are eligible to return to practice and games this week because they’ve missed three games while on injured reserve. Belichick was asked if they would be formally designated for return and said the team will “warm them up inside, see how they feel” before making any call on Wednesday.

“They’ve both progressed in a positive direction,” Belichick said, via NESN.com. “It’s just really a question of whether they’re ready or not. Is that today? Is it tomorrow? Is it next week? I’m not sure what the time frame is on that. But I think they’re all moving in the right direction, and decisions really on this — before we start the clock we just want to make sure that they’re confident, and we’re confident, that they’re ready for participation in the next stage in their return to play.”

Edelman was dealing with knee trouble all year before opting for an operation. He has 21 catches for 315 yards on the year.