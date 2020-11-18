Bill Parcells endorses all-white road uniforms for Vikings

Getty Images

On Monday night, the Vikings ditched their purple road pants, opting for a white-on-white look. Expect to see more of it, and not because of superstition.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has gotten an endorsement for the all-whites from Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.

Parcells and Zimmer remain in regular contact. Zimmer told reporters that Parcells liked the white-on-white uniform because he believed the offense could see them better.

The Vikings have three consecutive home games. The next chance to wear white jerseys and white pants will come in Week 14, when the Vikings visit the Buccaneers.