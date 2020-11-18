Cardinals bring in defensive tackle Domata Peko for visit

USA TODAY Sports

After losing defensive tackle Corey Peters for the season to a torn patella tendon, the Arizona Cardinals brought in veteran lineman Domata Peko for a visit on Wednesday.

Peko has not been with a team this season after spending 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens. A former fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, Peko has forged a 14-year NFL career and would get a 15th season under his belt if he joins the Cardinals roster.

Peko appeared in seven games for the Ravens last season with three starts. He recorded 14 total tackles.

If Peko begins COVID intake protocols, he will be available to join the Cardinals roster by the time the team returns to practice next week following Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona also had three more defensive linemen in for tryouts on Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Defensive tackles P.J. Johnson and Daylon Mack, and defensive end Stacy McGee.

Johnson spent training camp with the Seahawks. Mack has bounced between the Ravens, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers rosters. McGee has not played this season after playing season for the Carolina Panthers.