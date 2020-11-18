Cardinals rule out Justin Murray, Jordan Phillips

Getty Images

The Cardinals ruled out three players on their final injury report before Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Corey Peters‘ inclusion on that list was no surprise. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday morning that Peters will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Justin Murray and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips are also out. Murray, who started three games at right guard this season, has a hand injury. Phillips will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury and losing him and Peters leaves the Cardinals thin up front.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf), tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), safety Charles Washington (groin), and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) are all listed as questionable.