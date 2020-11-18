Carson Wentz says he’s not listening to outside noise

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has taken plenty of criticism for his poor play this season, but he says he hasn’t heard most of it.

Wentz said today that he listens to his coaches and his teammates, but not the media, not social media and not anyone else.

“I don’t listen to a lot of the noise because all that really matters is inside this building,” Wentz said. “I’ve made a habit of staying off social media for a couple years, whether it’s good or bad.”

Responding to a report that he’d been sloppy in practice, Wentz said he doesn’t know where that’s coming from. He acknowledged that the offense hasn’t played well, but he said they’re working on getting better on the practice field.

“We’re not clicking on all cylinders but I’m really confident we’re going to get it turned around,” Wentz said.

The good news for Wentz is that this year’s NFC East may be the worst division in NFL history, which means he can make the playoffs even if he doesn’t get better. But he’d have to get a whole lot better for the Eagles to do anything in the postseason.