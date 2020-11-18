Corey Peters will miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated earlier this week that defensive tackle Corey Peters would be out an extended period of time after hurting his knee against the Bills in Week 10.

On Wednesday, Kingsbury confirmed that Peters will miss the rest of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Peters tore his patellar tendon.

Peters has been a fixture in the Cardinals lineup since 2016 and Kingsbury talked about how significant a role he plays on the team.

“Normally, it’s the players trying to gain the coach’s respect,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic. “But he’s one of those players, as a coach, you’re trying to gain his respect because he’s that well-regarded in this building.”

Peters had 15 tackles and two sacks while starting all nine games the Cardinals have played this season.