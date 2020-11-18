Cowboys activating Andy Dalton, Tyrone Crawford from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys will get quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford back to practice Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters via multiple reports.

The Cowboys officially will activate both from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dalton took part in Monday’s work after he passed all COVID-19 protocols to return. The Cowboys were on their bye last week.

Dalton missed two games — one with a concussion and one with COVID-19 — and the Cowboys lost both with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert getting starts.

He will return as the team’s starting quarterback with Dak Prescott out for the season with an ankle injury.

Crawford went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Nov. 11 after he came in close contact with someone who tested positive.