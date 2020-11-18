DeAndre Hopkins is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins in the hope that the wide receiver would make big plays for them this season.

It’s hard to imagine he will make too many bigger plays in the regular season than the one that ended their Week 10 game against the Bills. Hopkins outfought several Bills defenders to get his hands on a 43-yard Hail Mary from Kyler Murray that gave the Cardinals a 32-30 win.

Hopkins had seven catches for 127 yards overall in the game and the NFL announced on Wednesday that he’s the NFC offensive player of the week.

It’s the second time that Hopkins has won weekly honors and the first time he’s done it in his current conference.