Drew Brees out at least two weeks after second opinion on injury

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees got the second opinion he wanted, but the prognosis is the same.

Additional testing resulted in no change in Brees’ status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brees will miss at least two weeks with his broken ribs and punctured lung.

Whether Brees will go on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least three weeks, is unknown.

Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to say whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will start in Brees’ place. Rapoport reports that Winston will play “a lot” and that Hill will be “sprinkled in.”