Drew Lock is expected to be “extremely limited” at Wednesday’s practice

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week quarterback Drew Lock was questionable to practice this week.

Indeed, the Broncos expect Lock to be “extremely limited” at practice today, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Lock may only do some side work and the walk-through, Klis adds, but the second-year signal caller will not fully participant.

Lock is dealing with a muscle strain and bruising near his ribs. The Broncos haven’t made any decisions about his status for Sunday, but the nature of the injury has added to the uncertainty of his availability.

Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien both started games when Lock was injured earlier in the season. The Broncos beat the Jets in Rypien’s start and he has served as the backup in recent weeks.

Lock has thrown seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven games this season after throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games last season.