Giants place Riley Dixon, Casey Kreiter on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced they have placed punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It is unknown whether Riley and Kreiter tested positive or were in close contact with someone who did, but kicker Graham Gano went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday afternoon. Gano’s placement on the list followed the team’s announcement earlier Tuesday that a player had tested positive.

The Giants have not reported any additional positive tests.

The Giants do not play this week. They return to action against Cincinnati on Nov. 29.

So they don’t have to worry about replacing specialists for this weekend.