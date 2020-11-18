Giants say there was not a fistfight between Joe Judge, Marc Colombo

Getty Images

The Giants have not said why they fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday, but they’ve gotten the word out that it was not because Colombo got in a fistfight with head coach Joe Judge.

Word of a fight between the two men came from a report by Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports. Per that report, there was a fight between the two men and Colombo was fired after getting the best of his former boss.

Shortly after that report, a flood of Giants beat reporters reported that the team said that word of a physical altercation was “absolutely false in every way.”

The Giants have hired Dave DeGuglielmo to take over as the offensive line coach. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the plan was to bring him in to work with Colombo because Judge had been spending more time working with the offensive line than planned and that Colombo’s verbal reaction led to the change in his employment status.

It is a bye week for the Giants and there are sure to be questions for Judge about the move once the team is back on a regular schdule.