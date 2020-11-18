Jadeveon Clowney, Adam Humphries sit out Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has had a knee issue that kept him out of the Week 9 victory over the Bears. He played 52 of 70 snaps in a Week 10 loss to the Colts.

The Titans played Thursday in Week 10, but Clowney did not practice Wednesday because of his meniscus injury.

Clowney has no sacks and six quarterback hits in eight games.

Receiver Adam Humphries remains out of practice after being diagnosed with a concussion following an illegal hit from Bengals safety Jessie Bates in Week 8. He has missed the past two games.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, activated from injured reserve last week, also missed Wednesday’s work.

The Titans also were without receiver Corey Davis (not injury related), center Ben Jones (knee), offensive guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ankle) and defensive back Chris Jackson (illness). Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) was limited.