Jeff Heath nabs AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Raiders Defense overwhelmed the Broncos last Sunday and the efforts of one member of the unit have been recognized by the league.

Safety Jeff Heath was named the AFC’s defensive player of the week for Week 10. It is the first time he has ever been named a winner of the weekly prize.

Heath had two of the Raiders’ four interceptions in their 37-12 victory over the Broncos. Heath also broke up two other passes and had one tackle while playing 34 defensive snaps. The Raiders had five takeaways over the course of the game.

Heath joined the Raiders in the offseason and has 14 tackles and three interceptions overall this season.