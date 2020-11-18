Jets activate Patrick Onwuasor, designate Frankie Luvu for return

Getty Images

The Jets made a couple of moves involving linebackers on injured reserve Wednesday.

The team has activated Patrick Onwuasor to the 53-man roster. They also designated Frankie Luvu for return from the list.

Onwuasor signed with the Jets as a free agent this offseason and has not played since suffering a knee injury in training camp. He spent the last four years with the Ravens and was set to reunite with former Baltimore teammate C.J. Mosley on defense with the Jets before Mosley opted out of playing this season.

Luvu played in the first six games of the season before going down with a groin injury. He had seven tackles on 62 defensive snaps and 120 special teams snaps.