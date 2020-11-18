Joey Bosa a full participant in Wednesday’s practice; Tyrod Taylor out

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said before Wednesday’s practice that Joey Bosa remained in concussion protocol but hinted that the defensive end’s return could come sooner than later.

It was sooner.

The Chargers’ practice report brought news that Bosa was a full participant.

Bosa was diagnosed with a concussion in the Week 8 game against the Broncos. He has remained in concussion protocol since, missing two games.

Bosa has 4.5 sacks and 18 tackles in seven games.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) did not practice Wednesday. Long snapper Cole Mazza (illness) was limited.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (ankle) were full participants.