Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol Wednesday.

Lynn added, though, that the team might have further information on Bosa by the end of today. That could mean Bosa is close to being cleared by an independent neurologist.

Bosa was diagnosed with a concussion in the Week 8 game against the Broncos. He has remained in concussion protocol since, missing two games.

Bosa has 4.5 sacks and 18 tackles in seven games.

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is moving closer to a return. He went on injured reserve Sept. 29 with a foot injury, but Lynn said Harris will do some individual work during Wednesday’s practice.