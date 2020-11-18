Kenny Golladay back at Lions practice, Matthew Stafford not throwing

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Golladay has missed the last two games with a hip injury, but multiple reporters passed along word that he was on the field and working with the rest of the team during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice.

The return of Golladay would be a plus to the passing game, although the Lions still have to figure out quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status. He’s dealing with a right thumb injury and was at practice Wednesday, but, per those reporters, was not throwing or otherwise participating in the session.

Stafford said this week that he thinks he’ll be able to play. That will be something to watch over the rest of the week along with how wide receivers Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones are doing. Neither player was participating on Wednesday.