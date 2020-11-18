Kyler Murray: I miss baseball, wish I could play both

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 18, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
Getty Images

When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced that he would focus full time on football, plenty of people thought he was making the wrong choice, as he was also a first-round draft pick in Major League Baseball. No one can claim he made the wrong choice now, but Murray says that in a perfect world, he’d still be playing baseball.

Murray said on Tiki and Tierney that he loved being a multi-sport athlete growing up and wishes he still could be.

“I played football, baseball, basketball growing up my whole life. I miss basketball — I didn’t get to play as much as I may have wanted to. But I miss baseball, for sure, just being in the box, being out there with the guys competing,” Murray said. “But I know I’m where supposed to be at. If I had chosen baseball, I’d be missing football a lot more. For me, I wish I could do both. I definitely feel like I could. I never say never, but as of right now, I’m having fun doing what I love.”

Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders famously played both baseball and football, and played both at a high level. But being a starting quarterback is different. Murray seems to know his baseball days are done, even as he leaves a little room for the possibility that he could give baseball one more try.