Lamar Jackson: We're looking to go 7-3 this week, not for playoff revenge

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
The Ravens will host the Titans on Sunday and Tennessee’s last visit to Baltimore didn’t go well for the home team.

Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards and threw a touchdown while the Titans Defense forced three turnovers in a 28-12 divisional round win over the top-seeded Ravens last January. The Ravens were 14-2 coming into the game, but the loss dashed any Super Bowl hopes that might have been taking root.

On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about getting another chance at the Titans and he said that “every game is a big game.”

“It’s not a revenge game,” Jackson said. “The game is over with, it was last year. We just fell short, can’t do anything about it. We’re just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That’s all.”

The Titans are also 6-3 and results of this game will have implications on the race for spots in this season’s playoffs, so there’s enough at stake in the present and future to keep past results from taking precedence.

  1. Jackson is a weapon when he has a great team around him but he isn’t a QB that will carry a team. Need an accurate passer for that. Will be interesting to see what kind of contract he will be offered or if they try to find the next Lamar in the draft. The thought by some GMs was the Ravens feel they can keep replacing their QB and keep a good roster around him.

  3. Ravens are definitely in a down swing but every game is its own story – they will need some 2nd teamers to step up in the trenches on both sides of the ball to win this week

  4. BuckyBadger says:
    November 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm
    I said almost the same thing a few weeks back – will be very interesting to see where Lamar’s game is and what Ravens GM DeCosta will do come contract time

