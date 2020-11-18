Leonard Floyd is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Rams Defense made life miserable for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson last Sunday and linebacker Leonard Floyd was in the middle of the action.

Floyd spent much of the 23-16 win in the Seattle backfield and finished the afternoon with three sacks. He had five total hits on Wilson and recovered a fumble when Wilson couldn’t handle a snap out of the shotgun. Floyd also had five tackles and two tackles for loss.

The NFL announced that Floyd has been named the NFC defensive player of the week as a result of that performance.

Floyd will get a chance to wreak havoc on another top quarterback this week. He and the Rams will take on the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.