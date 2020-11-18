Most of Raiders’ starting defense to go on COVID-19 reserve after close contacts

Getty Images

The Raiders’ starting defense won’t be getting much practice time before Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Almost all of the Raiders’ starters have to go on the COVID-19 reserve list because of high-risk close contacts, NFL Network is reporting.

That’s not great, but it’s not as bad as it might sound: As long as those players all test negative, they can still play on Sunday.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive, and presumably many of the Raiders’ defensive starters have been in close contact with Ferrell.

So far this season, NFL players and teams have been able to play effectively even after missing practice. The Raiders have some experience dealing with this issue, as their entire offensive line quarantined in Week Seven.